    Published On : Sat, Mar 28th, 2020
    “Quarantine dance off” Italian Beauty Giorgia Andriani Nominates Elli Abraham and Anjini Dhawan for “Macarena Challenge”

    Singing and dancing have always been the road to Bollywood. Therefore, it’s also one of the best things to do in this quarantine process. Giorgia Andriani taught us and her fans how to really enjoy dancing. In a video, the Italian Beauty and Bollywood actress danced to the famous song ‘Macarena’ with flawless steps and we got to see her beautiful curves as a treat, and nominated Elli Abraham and Anjini Dhavan.
    The Macarena is a Spanish dance song by Los del Ríoabout a woman of the same name. It’s a world famous song amongst the audience. It also ranked at No. 1 on Billboard’s All-Time Latin Songs.
    Giorgia who was is the news for her relationship with Arbaaz Khan is now doing good in Bollywood and is packed with projects like “Welcome to Bajrangpur”, “Sridevi Bunglow”.  Recently, her Webseries “Karoline and Kamakshi” got release were she played the lead as Agent Karoline and now she bagged again a short film “Victim”, where you can see her as a lawyer fighting for  justice.

