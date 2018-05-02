Pvt schools not following Govt order to promote Class 10 students: Agrawal

Nagpur: The President of Vidarbha Parents Association Sandeep Agrawal on Thursday claimed that some private schools are recovering fees from students on the pretext of conducting Class 10 exams even though the State Government has already cancelled the exam and promoted the students. The CBSE has also cancelled Class 10 exams.

Agrawal said that the private schools are interpreting the orders of cancellation of exams wrongfully and confusing the parents for recovering fees from them. “This is a well-planned conspiracy. Many schools conducted exams on Thursday and deprived those students from appearing in the exams online who had not paid the fees. This amounted to violation of Right to Education Act and in contravention of all the government directives. Many schools today opened the exam link and forced the parents to remit the fees. Many parents lodged written complaints with Education Deputy Director Jamdar and ZP Education Officer Wanjari,” Agrawal stated.

Agrawal demanded the Education Department to look into the matter immediately and pass an clear order wherein the schools should not interprete the cancellation of exams and force the parents for fees.



