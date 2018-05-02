Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket

Nagpur: Gullible patients who are approaching Government Ayurved College and Hospital with dental problems are facing severe financial crisis owing to private dental care running at the hospital. Some patients have levelled up allegation against the private dental care which has been running from last three years at the hospital of charging equivalent to private hospitals, despite claims of providing healthcare at the reasonable pricing.

On the condition of anonymity, a patient who has been to the private dental care informed Nagpur Today that, after paying registration fees of Rs 10, which is mandatory to receive any sort of aid at the hospital, the dentist gave him the estimated budget of his treatment which was around Rs 15,000.

To get affordable healthcare at the reasonable pricing, people from economically weaker sections of the society approach Government hospitals or the hospitals running by trusts with a hope of cure. However, the claims of affordable dental care at Government Ayurved College and Hospital seems like an illusion when patients visits private dental care set up at the hospital running by trust.

When Nagpur Today took matter to college principal Ay M B Yevle, he said, “The hospital and college belongs to the trust. Though, the state government provides funds to the college, it was the management’s decision to give the clinic on rent. All the equipments and machines used in the clinic are of the hospital. We have just rent the clinic to provide affordable dental care to the needy ones.”

On raised allegations, Yevle further stated that, “If any of the patients has been charged more and the matter will be kept forward before the management and the respective doctor will be certainly removed from the clinic.”

He further asserted that, “They need to seek permission from the management in order to give a clinic on rent and there is no look out of the government in the permission process.”