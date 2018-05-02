PVC Pipe Making Business Plan | Step by Step Guide

Full form of PVC is Polyvinyl Chloride. The PVC Pipe Making Business can be started on small and medium scale. The PVC pipes are used in electrical, irrigation, household, construction industries, etc. PVC replaces materials like wood, paper and metal. It is also used in electrical conduits in domestic and industrial.

PVC Pipes is also used for water supply as its characteristics are suitable for water supply. PVC pipes are widely used for many applications as they are lightweight, low cost, easy installed and most important non-corrosive and high tensile strength to bear high fluid pressure. PVC pipes are used for many applications as they are resistant to chemicals and have maximum electrical and heat insulation.

How to register for PVC Pipe Making Business?

For PVC Pipe Making Business first register with ROC. Then obtain trade licence from Municipality. After that apply for Factory Licence according to your state rules. Now apply for Udyog Aadhar MSME online registration. Apply for VAT registration. After that get the ‘No Objection Certificate’ from state’s Pollution Control Board. For quality control get BIS certification. Open a current bank account in Nationalize Bank. Secure your brand with Trademark Registration and also apply for ISO certification.

Which Pvc Pipe Making Machine are required for PVC Pipe Manufacturing?

In India there are many PVC Pipe machine manufacturers. Purchase machine only from manufacturer who provide excellent service and machine with genuine parts.

For PVC Pipe making the high-speed mixer, nonshell type capacity of 50 kg per batch/hr with full controls and cooling setup. 65mm/ 18V PVC rigid pipe extrusion plant with twin-screw extruder, vacuum sizing unit, cooling tank, haul-off unit and cutting machine. Die sizes like 20,25,45,63,75,90,110 mm and mandrel size 2.5 kg/cm2, 4 kg/cm2, 6 kg/cm2, 10 kg/cm2. Scraper, grinder, heavy-duty fitted with Electric Motor. Overhead water tank with recycling pump units. For weighing balance choose heavy type industrial model with moderate accuracy. For storage racks, maintenance of small hand tools, greasing, oiling equipment etc. Chemical testing laboratory equipment like chemical balance, oven and other equipment. Apparatus for testing bulk density, gravity lead and tin estimation (in ppm).

Which Raw Materials are used for PVC Pipe Making?

Raw materials like PVC resin, DOP, Stabilizers, Processing acids, Lubricants, Colours, Fillers. Electricity and water are also required.

How PVC Pipes are made?

Extrusion

Like most of thermoplastics PVC uncompounded resin is not suitable for direct process. There are additives which are added for process and stability in PVC resin. Additives like DOP, DIOP, DBP, DOA and DEP are used in PVC Pipe Manufacturing.

Plasticizers

DOP, DIOP, DBP, DOA, DEP, Reoplast, Paralex are used which are the common plasticizers.

Stabilizers

Led, Barium, Cadmium, Tin, Stearate are the common stabilizers.

Lubricants

Buty-Stearate, Glycerol Moni-Stearate, Epoxidised Monoester of oleic acid, stearic acid, etc. are used as Lubricants.

Fillers

Fillers are used for producing special quality products like calcined clay.

PVC resin is compounded with plasticizers, stabilizers, lubricants and fillers for process and stability of product. Now all the ingredients and PVC resin is mixed in high-speed mixer.

After that the compound resin is fed to double screw extruder and then inserts and die are fitted to required diameter. The PVC compounds are passed through heated chamber and melted for compression of screw and heat of the barrel and marking is done at the time of extrusion.

Sizing

Pipes are cooled for sizing operation. There are two types of sizing are used

Pressure Sizing Vacuum Sizing

Traction

The traction is used after sizing. The tube traction is used for continuous haulage of pipes which are being extruded by extruder.

Cutting

Cutting is the last process. There are mainly two types of cutting technique is used. Manual and Automatic.

Now the ready pipes are tested for ISI Marks and then ready for dispatch.