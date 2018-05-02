Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 7th, 2020
    Put coronavirus awareness messages in place of ringing tones: DoT to telcos

    Dial any number and chances are high that you might get to hear awareness messages on coronavirus, instead of ringing tones.

    The move follows an order in this regard from the government which has shared the audio clip of the message with telecom operators.

    The department of telecom in an email to telecom operators on Friday asked to incorporate audio clip in the ring back tone till further orders.

    One of the telecom operators said the audio clip has not been made available on those numbers where subscribers are paying for caller tunes.

    Corporates have swung into action to tackle spread of coronavirus. While some of the companies like Paytm, Twitter etc have given their employees the option to work from home, Reliance Jio is learnt to have

    disabled biometrics system from attendance and asked employees to use an internal app to mark attendance.

    Ride hailing app Ola has started offering sanitisers and masks to its driver partners.

    “Our walk-in centres across cities have been equipped with a steady supply of health advisory material, sanitisers and masks which can be picked up and used by the driver-partners to ensure the highest levels of

    cleanliness for themselves and their vehicles. This will help create a safer and cleaner ride experience for our customers as well,” Ola said in a statement.

    The company has set up task-force consisting of members from various internal departments for continuous monitoring and support for all stakeholders.

    “We urge customers to join us in this initiative by adhering to health guidelines including personal hygiene and seeking immediate medical attention if they have any flu like symptoms. This will go a long way in

    ensuring their well-being as well as that of fellow passengers and driver partners,” Ola said.

    In the wake of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, the Union health ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease.

