‘Pushcam’ and ‘Robocam’ Technology to Detect Pipeline Obstructions

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) regularly supplies water to a vast urban sprawl — from large residential societies to small settlements. To ensure household-level water supply across the city, hundreds of kilometers of underground pipelines have been laid. Detecting leaks or any obstructions in this vast pipeline network poses a significant challenge. To ensure safe and pure drinking water for citizens, the NMC and Orange City Water Pvt. Ltd. (OCW) have taken a significant initiative.

To address the issues encountered in maintaining a continuous water supply in Nagpur, NMC and OCW have now begun using advanced technologies. With the help of modern devices like ‘Pushcam’ and ‘Robocam’, obstructions within pipelines laid beneath the city’s busy roads are being identified and rectified. In cases where residents report low water pressure or contaminated water, these devices conduct a thorough internal inspection of the pipelines. Devices such as the Endo 90 Robocam, Small Pushcam, and Big Pushcam can navigate and inspect pipe diameters ranging from 90 mm to 250 mm, identifying even the tiniest faults.

These devices are equipped with advanced sensors that meticulously scan every inch of the pipe interior, detecting even minute defects. Through this technology, long-ignored issues are now being brought to light and addressed effectively.

Often, water pressure drops due to accumulation of debris or silt within the pipes. These cameras help identify such blockages, making it easier to restore proper pressure and flow to households. Contaminated drinking water is a serious health hazard. Whether due to pipe leaks or outdated connections, these cameras help trace the source of contamination, ensuring a clean water supply to residents. They are also capable of identifying unauthorized connections to the water network, aiding in their removal. Additionally, aging pipes often suffer from rust, silt build-up, or cracks — these devices help inspect the internal condition of the pipes, enabling timely replacements when needed.

By adopting this cutting-edge technology, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and OCW have taken a crucial step forward in pipeline management. Through the use of Pushcam and Robocam, the water supply system in Nagpur is becoming more efficient and safer, ensuring better public health and service quality.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.

