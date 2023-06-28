Pune-Nagpur flight diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather

An IndiGo flight scheduled from Pune to Nagpur faced an unexpected diversion to Mumbai on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions. The flight, which departed from Pune at 11:15 am, was originally expected to reach Nagpur by 12:30 pm. However, due to the unfavourable visibility conditions, the decision was made to divert the plane to Mumbai, leaving the passengers in a state of uncertainty.

After landing in Mumbai, IndiGo made arrangements for an alternative flight to transport the affected passengers. Consequently, the flight finally reached Nagpur airport at 5:30 pm. The change in weather conditions and the presence of rain contributed to a cloudy atmosphere at the destination.

Airport officials explained that the diversion of the Pune-Nagpur flight was necessitated by adverse weather conditions along the original route. Although the IndiGo flight eventually arrived in Nagpur at 5:30 pm, it departed for Mumbai at 6:30 pm, resulting in a delay of approximately five and a half hours. Regrettably, this prolonged delay caused considerable inconvenience and discomfort for the passengers.

The airline and airport authorities acknowledge the inconvenience faced by the passengers and apologize for the disruption in their travel plans. Safety remains the top priority, and decisions regarding flight routes and diversions are made to ensure the well-being of passengers and crew members.

