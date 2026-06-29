Pune court awards death penalty to man for raping and murdering 3-year old girl

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Pune: A fast-track court in Pune on Monday awarded the death penalty to a 65-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Pune.

The convict, identified as Bhimrao Kamble, was found guilty under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for kidnapping, raping, and murdering the minor.

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Terming the case as “rarest of the rare”, Additional Judge (Special Judge) S R Salunkhe sentenced Bhimrao Kamble, who was present in the witness box. While pronouncing the sentence, the special court observed that the nature of the offence was heinous and held that the gravity and motive of the crime warranted the imposition of the death penalty.

Reading out the operative part of the decision, Judge Salunkhe said that the evidence clearly established aggravating circumstances in favour of the prosecution.

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“The offences relate to the commission of serious crimes like murder and rape by an accused with a prior record and a substantial history of serious assault,” the court observed.

The court had convicted the accused on June 25, within sixty days of the crime, which took place on May 1.

“The offence was committed outrageously and involved inhuman treatment and torture of the victim. The victim was an innocent, helpless child. The murder was committed to satisfy lust, which evidences total depravity. It was a cold-blooded murder without provocation. The crime was committed so brutally that it shocks not only the judicial conscience but even the conscience of society,” Judge Salunkhe noted.

The court further noted that there were no mitigating circumstances in this case, probably because they were unavailable to the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar stated that the prosecution team prioritised the gravity of the offence throughout the trial.

“The case was placed for the final judgement today. The court delivered its verdict. In this judgment, the prosecution concluded that all the charges against the accused were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The court concluded that the accused was guilty under all the sections of the IPC and declared him guilty,” Misar said.

What’s the case?

The shocking incident took place on May 1, 2026, in Nasrapur village, located in the Bhor tehsil of Pune district. According to the prosecution, the three-year-old child was lured away by Kamble, who then brutally assaulted and killed her inside a cowshed.

The accused had bludgeoned the minor girl to death with a stone before hiding her body in the cowshed.

As per the police, the accused has a criminal record. “Cases under the POCSO Act were previously registered against the 65-year-old accused in both 1998 and 2015; he already possesses a criminal record,” Pune Rural SP Sandip Singh Gill had said.

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