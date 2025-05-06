Pulsar N125: Lightweight Adventure for Every Biker

Advertisement



The Pulsar N125 brings a fresh perspective to the world of two-wheelers, offering the perfect blend of performance, style, and practicality. This bike is designed for riders who want their daily commutes to be easy and occasional adventures to be thrilling. With great features and a modern design, it caters to both new and seasoned bikers looking for a versatile option.

Gold Rate 06 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000/- Gold 22 KT 90,200/- Silver/Kg 96,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Read what makes the Bajaj Pulsar N125 stand out and why it’s a popular choice for enthusiasts.

Pulsar N125

Image Source: Bajaj Pulsar

Considerations: What to Look for in a Bike

Choosing the right bike involves considering various factors beyond just performance and design. Here are some aspects to keep in mind:

Comfort : Look for features like adjustable suspension and ergonomic seating to ensure a smooth ride.

: Look for features like adjustable suspension and ergonomic seating to ensure a smooth ride. Safety : Advanced braking systems and reliable lighting enhance safety on the road.

: Advanced braking systems and reliable lighting enhance safety on the road. Technology : Modern features like Bluetooth connectivity and real-time metrics improve convenience.

: Modern features like Bluetooth connectivity and real-time metrics improve convenience. Fuel Efficiency: An efficient bike saves money and reduces the need for frequent .

By evaluating these aspects, you can make a decision that suits your needs and preferences. From its efficient engine to its smart technology, the Pulsar N125 ensures a comfortable and exciting ride. Take a look at the reasons why.

Engine and Performance: A Perfect Balance

The Pulsar N125 features a 124.59cc air-cooled, single spark, 2-valve . It produces 12 PS of power at 8500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm, delivering a smooth yet exciting performance. Whether you’re riding through city streets or taking on open roads, this engine ensures consistent power output for a hassle-free experience.

With a 5-speed constant mesh transmission, the Pulsar N125 offers precise gear shifts. It’s an ideal setup for riders who value control and efficiency. The power-to-weight ratio of 83.3 PS/ton adds to its lively performance, making it a great companion for everyday rides.

Dimensions and Design: Sleek and Compact

Measuring 2012 mm in length and 810 mm in width, the Pulsar N125 strikes the right balance between size and comfort. It’s compact enough to navigate through traffic yet spacious enough to provide a comfortable riding posture. At 144 kg, it’s lightweight and easy to handle, even for new riders.

The bike’s design features clean lines and sharp angles, giving it a sporty yet refined look. The LED headlamps and infinity twin-strip LED tail lamp enhance visibility and add a touch of modernity. Its well-thought-out design ensures that the form meets function effortlessly.

Fuel Tank Capacity: Ride Longer with Ease

The Pulsar N125 is equipped with a 9.5-litre fuel , providing ample capacity for longer rides without frequent stops at the pump. Combined with its efficient engine, this bike ensures you can cover more miles while keeping fuel consumption in check. Whether it’s a daily commute or a weekend getaway, the Pulsar N125 keeps you on the move.

Suspension and Comfort: Built for Stability

Riding comfort is a priority for the Pulsar N125. It features a 5-step adjustable Monoshock suspension that absorbs road imperfections with ease. This setup ensures a stable and smooth ride, regardless of road conditions. The suspension system is tailored to offer better balance and control, making it ideal for both city and highway rides.

The bike’s ergonomic design complements its suspension setup. The seating position is relaxed yet slightly upright, ensuring comfort over long distances. It’s a bike that keeps both rider and pillion happy on every journey.

Braking System: Stopping Power That Inspires Confidence

Safety is at the forefront of the Pulsar N125’s design. It comes equipped with a 240 mm front petal disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake. This braking combination ensures effective stopping power, even during sudden braking scenarios. The petal disc design improves heat dissipation, maintaining consistent performance under varied conditions.

The braking system provides riders with a sense of control and confidence, whether navigating busy streets or tackling winding roads. It’s all about ensuring safety without compromising on the thrill of riding.

Technology and Features: Smarter Rides Ahead

The Pulsar N125 doesn’t just focus on performance; it’s packed with technology that enhances convenience. The instrument console features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access essential information effortlessly. From call alerts to distance-to-empty readouts, the console is designed to keep you informed without distractions.

Additional features like a gear position indicator and fuel economy metrics add to the practicality. These details make a big difference in improving the overall riding experience. The bike’s modern tech ensures you stay connected and in control at all times.

Lighting: Bright and Stylish

Visibility is crucial for any rider, and the Pulsar N125 takes it seriously. Its LED headlamps provide excellent illumination, ensuring a clear view of the road ahead. The infinity twin-strip LED tail lamp adds to its aesthetic appeal while improving visibility for other road users.

These lighting features are not just functional but also add a unique identity to the bike. The blend of style and safety makes the Pulsar N125 a standout choice in its segment.

Fun, Iconic and Urban

The Pulsar N125 is more than just a two-wheeler; it’s a blend of performance, comfort, and innovation. From its powerful engine to its smart technology, every detail is designed to enhance the riding experience. The adjustable suspension, efficient braking, and modern features make it a bike that caters to various needs.

If you’re looking for a bike that offers practicality with a touch of excitement, the Pulsar N125 is worth considering. With its stylish design, reliable performance, and thoughtful features, it’s a ride that truly stands out. Are you ready to experience it?

fuel economy should come at last in order

Done

no DTSi , also check stroke

Rectified

tank capacity is 9.5 liters , check the data figures in each article.

Done

Advertisement