Nagpur: As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis embarked on ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ from Gurukunj Mozari on Thursday, a grand public meeting was held at Talegaon where the mega rally will reach in the evening.

The public meeting was addressed by prominent BJP leaders including MLC Prof Anil Sole, former MP Vijayrao Mude, District President Rajesh Bakane, Sunil Gafat, Sudhir Dive and others. The yatra will be welcomed at Talegaon.