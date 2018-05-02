Dr Mahatme demands Centre to reduce prices of cancer medicines

Nagpur: Rajya Sabha member Dr Vikas Mahatme has demanded the Central Government to include cancer medicines in the list of generic medicines and make them available to patients at affordable prices. Dr Mahatme raised the issue during a discussion in Rajya Sabha. He said that the cancer patients have to purchase costly medicines for treating the disease.

During the short discussion in the Upper House, Dr Mahatme further said that it is necessary to create awareness among people about cancer disease. Nowadays, good treatment is available for cancer patients. There is need for diagnosis of cancer at early stage for better chances of full recovery, he stressed.

“Measures must be taken for early diagnosis of cancer at district and taluka levels. The Central Government has made available medical treatment free up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat scheme for poor people. Generic medicines should also be made available for cancer patients,” Dr Mahatme demanded.