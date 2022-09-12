PSI booked for uploading objectionable post on WhatsApp in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) rank officer was booked by Kotwali police for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on his social media account.

Sources informed that the PSI was transferred to Bhandara district last year from Nagpur. He uploaded a status on WhatsApp related to a political group.

Advertisement

After seeing the status, a Mahal resident approached the Kotwali police and submitted a complaint against the officer. The Kotwali police have registered a case under the relevant Section of Information Technology Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement