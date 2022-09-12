DIG CRPF Gandhinagar range JN Kohli’s three day tour of 37 Bn CRPF camp Aheri Pranhita concludes

Advertisement

Nagpur : JN Kohli Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Reserve Police Force CRPF Range Gandhinagar conducted a three-day tour of Pranhita CRPF Headquarters. Jagdish Narayan Kohli DIG CRPF Gandhinagar Range inspected the premises of 37 Battalion CRPF which is stationed at Pranhita Camp. He inspected places like the barracks, mess and Transport facilities, Head Office etc. He watched the display of drill and mass PT. A special salute was given to the DIG on behalf of the battalion. A meeting with representatives of 37 Battalion CRPF was also held on the occasion in which he also asked the problems of all the officers and jawans. On 7 September JN Kohli visited the camp of 37 Battalion located at highly naxal affected areas of Dhondaraj and Nargunda.

On this occasion, ohli apprised the jawans about the secret information received regarding the movements and activities of the Naxalites and the tactics used by the Naxalites. For this, Kohli appealed to the jawans to use new policies and stratgies in the coming days to tackle the naxal menace and teach the Naxalites and their sympathisers a lesson which they would never forget. He also highlighted the various ways in which the paramilitary jawans can be in a better prepared state to mount more effective anti-Naxal campaigns. Kohli said that the CRPF is a greatest asset of the country and throughout the glorious history of the CRPF many officers and jawans have laid down their precious lives to protect the security, unity and integrity of the country.

DIG JN Kohli in his address said that every official or jawan should always be in the forefront and give their best results and helping the people residing in these rural areas. He praised the jawans for performing their anti naxal duties effectively and for their high morale even though they are deployed in difficult and adverse conditions. He appreciated the various social activities being carried out on the initiative of the Battalion Headquarters.

He also applauded the immaculate maintenance of the facilities and especially the decorations and gallantry awards kept in the headquarters. He also appreciated the officials for conducting programmes in his honour and urged them to continue such initiatives in the same way in future as well. The jawans and officials usually stay away from their families in adverse conditions.

The DIG asked them to ensure well being of their elderly parents and family members too apart from discharging duties efficiently and professionally. On 8 September, several programmes were organised at night by the personnel of 37 Battalion CRPF. DIG Kohli was the chief guest in these programmes. Commandants of 37 and 9 battalion battalions respectively, MH Khobragade, RS Balapurkar; Second in Command Manmadan Krishnan, Vimal Raj, Deputy Commandant Rajnish Kumar, Ramesh Singh, Medical Officer Dr. Srinivasalu Reddy, other officers, jawans and their family members were present on the occasion.

20 officers and jawans who have done excellent work were awarded with letters of appreciation by the dignitaries. After the end of the programme, a lunch was held in which DIG Kohli and other top officials had dinner with all the ranks.

