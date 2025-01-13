PSF Nagpur Chapter conducts Spiritual Retreat 2.0

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF) Nagpur Chapter successfully conducted its much-awaited Spiritual Retreat 2.0 on January 11 and 12 at the serene Mosaic Adventure, Zhilpi Lake, Hingna, Nagpur. With the theme “The Productive Professional,” the retreat seamlessly combined thought-provoking workshops, engaging outdoor activities, and spiritual introspection, attracting 25-30 professionals from various industries.

The retreat commenced at 6:00 pm with an inspiring introduction by S Ameenul Hasan, a distinguished trainer and mentor known for his impactful sessions. His engaging discourse covered crucial topics aimed at helping participants become more effective and fulfilled in their personal and professional lives.

Key highlights from the workshop included:

• The most productive personalities of history: A deep dive into the lives of iconic figures and the habits that fuelled their success.

• The Formula of Four L: A novel framework for achieving heightened productivity and balance.

• How to be productive: Practical advice on goal setting, life planning, and structuring a well-rounded daily routine.

• The importance of good company: Insights into the transformative power of cultivating positive relationships.

Physical and Recreational engagements

The retreat wasn’t confined to discussions alone. A range of physical and recreational activities enriched the experience, promoting both teamwork and self-reflection:

• Trekking and Rope Bridge Adventures: Activities designed to challenge comfort zones while emphasizing resilience and collaboration.

• Bonfire Sessions: An evening of camaraderie, reflective conversations, and networking under the starry skies.

These outdoor endeavours added an extra layer of depth to the retreat, encouraging participants to internalize the lessons learned during the sessions.

Participant takeaways

The blend of intellectual and physical engagement left participants rejuvenated and equipped with actionable strategies for personal and professional growth. Many attendees praised the retreat for its innovative format and tangible benefits.

One participant shared, “This retreat was a transformative experience. The lessons on goal setting and productivity, coupled with the outdoor challenges, provided me with fresh perspectives and renewed energy to tackle my daily responsibilities.”

A platform for growth

The retreat underscored PSF Nagpur Chapter’s commitment to fostering a community of productive professionals. By focusing on holistic development, the forum continues to create opportunities for individuals to excel in their careers while maintaining balance and purpose in life.

Following the success of Spiritual Retreat 2.0, PSF Nagpur Chapter plans to expand its offerings with more events that blend personal development, networking, and skill-building, said Mohd Ziyaullah Khan, Secretary, PSF Nagpur Chapter.