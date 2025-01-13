Delhi Public School, MIHAN students perform street play on kite safety awareness

Advertisement













Nagpur: Students of Delhi Public School MIHAN in association with Nagpur City Traffic Police, showcased a street play titled “Manjhey Ka Khel, Jaan Ka Mel” on January 10, 2025, at VR Mall and January 12, 2025, at Joggers Park, Sneh Nagar.

The play highlighted the significance of festivals in Indian culture, emphasizing their role in preserving traditional values and providing entertainment. As an agrarian nation, India celebrates Makar Sankranti as a harvest festival, with kite flying being a central activity. This tradition not only brings joy but also allows the human body to absorb the warmth of the sun during the winter season. The primary objective of the street play was to raise awareness about the dangers posed by excessive use of nylon manjha (kite strings).

The play conveyed a powerful message about how this harmful material impacts human lives, the environment, and even farmers’ livelihoods. Through this initiative, the students aimed to educate the public about adopting safer practices to preserve the essence of this festival while safeguarding lives and nature.