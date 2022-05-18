Provide connections to consumers under Solar Rooftop urgently: Reshme

Advertisement

Nagpur: The MSEDCL Director (Project) Prasad Reshme directed the officials that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure prompt and easy connection to the customers under Solar Rooftop Scheme.

During the review meeting of senior officers of MSEDCL Nagpur Circle, Reshme gave a detailed review of HVDS scheme as well as Solar Rooftop Scheme. In some places, due to technical or local reasons, the process of power connection is in progress.