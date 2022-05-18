Provide connections to consumers under Solar Rooftop urgently: Reshme

Nagpur: The MSEDCL Director (Project) Prasad Reshme directed the officials that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure prompt and easy connection to the customers under Solar Rooftop Scheme.
During the review meeting of senior officers of MSEDCL Nagpur Circle, Reshme gave a detailed review of HVDS scheme as well as Solar Rooftop Scheme. In some places, due to technical or local reasons, the process of power connection is in progress.
The tender process for a new 50 MW has been completed under Solar Rooftop and an agency has also been selected. Therefore, necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the customers who take solar rooftops do not face any problem. The agency that installs solar rooftops should hold a meeting and monitor the work of the agency so that the customers get better service from the agency, said Director (Project) Prasad Reshme.
The review meeting was attended by Suhas Rangari, Regional Director, Nagpur Range, Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer, Nagpur Circle, Harish Gajbe, Superintending Engineer, Ajay Khobragade, Ashok Sawant, Amit Paranjape and all the executive engineers.