‘Proud to bring the MasterChef India Trophy to Nagpur’: Winner Ajinkya Gandhe talks with Nagpur Today

Nagpur: Bringing immense pride to the city, Nagpur’s Gandhe brothers, Vikram and Ajinkya, have emerged as winners of the popular cooking reality show MasterChef India. Celebrating their historic victory, the duo said that bringing the coveted trophy to Nagpur is a moment of great pride not only for the city but for the entire State of Maharashtra.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nagpur Today, the brothers expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they received throughout their journey.

Ajinkya Gandhe said, “We represented Nagpur and Maharashtra on this national platform, and winning the trophy fills us with immense happiness and pride. The encouragement from Nagpurians and our family played a crucial role in our success. Their love and support helped us reach this milestone.”

He further pointed out that this is the first time contestants from Nagpur, and even Maharashtra, have won the MasterChef India title, making the victory even more special. “It is difficult to put into words the joy of bringing the trophy to Nagpur,” he added.

Throughout the competition, Ajinkya and his elder brother Vikram impressed judges and viewers alike by successfully completing several challenging tasks. Their innovative culinary ideas, creative plating, and strong teamwork helped them stand out from the very beginning of the competition.

The grand finale of the ninth season of MasterChef India recently concluded, with the Nagpur-based duo clinching the title after delivering exceptional performances in the final round. Their unique culinary style and imaginative presentations won the hearts of the judges and secured them the prestigious trophy.

During the competition, the Gandhe brothers carved a distinct identity by presenting traditional Indian dishes with a modern twist, blending heritage flavours with contemporary techniques.

The season was judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur. The grand finale also witnessed the presence of legendary chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who congratulated the winners.

Along with the trophy, the Gandhe brothers were awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and honoured with the prestigious Golden Apron for their outstanding performance throughout the season.

Background of the Gandhe brothers

Vikram Gandhe (31) completed his education in Commerce from City Premier College, Nagpur, while Ajinkya Gandhe (29) holds a degree in Architecture. Nurturing their passion for cooking, the brothers later started their own café in Nagpur. Their love for culinary innovation eventually led them to participate in the national reality show, a journey that culminated in a historic victory.

Following their triumph, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from across Nagpur and Maharashtra, with many celebrating their achievement as a proud moment that has elevated the city’s culinary reputation on the national stage.

