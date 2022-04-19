Proud moment: NMC’s Tax Monitoring App bags 2nd prize at State level

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a proud moment for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the civic body’s pioneering work got recognised at State-level. On health front, the NMC’s makeover of Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) were awarded by Health Department under Rejuvenation Scheme of State Government. Also, under Rajiv Gandhi Administrative Acceleration Campaign, the development of ‘Tax Monitoring App’ was adjudged second best innovation from Municipal Corporation category.

The App is introduced to help on spot assessment of properties and ensure transparency in property tax collection. The competition was conducted by the General Administration Department of the State Government with a view to increase the quality of services in the administration, promote people oriented decision making as well as implementation of good governance.

The civic body would get prize money of Rs 6 lakh along with a citation. The concept of App is to bring dynamism in the tax collection of NMC, have accurate information regarding the property and same would be available at click of a button on mobile handsets.

Milind Meshram, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), NMC, said that the ‘Tax Monitoring App’ of the Property Tax Department of the NMC is going to bring transparency and speed-up the work. Civic body has prepared GIS for properties in Nagpur area for which data collection started from 2016 onwards and database of 6,27,833 properties is ready. The expected monthly rent, annual rent and taxable value of the respective property is now available at click of button on mobile handset.

Civic employees are assisted by the App, as to whether Property Tax is assessed on the basis of actual data for property within a radial distance of one hundred meters, when the taxpayer has paid the tax, for how many years the property tax is in arrears, at the same time the tax collector may collect property tax from the person concerned on spot. All such information is received by authorities on a strategic basis and App has given impetus to work administration as well as the Tax Department and the work has become transparent.

Similarly, under the Health Department’s Rejuvenation Awards, NMC’s Futala UPHC bagged first prize of Rs 2 lakh while Indora UPHC was adjudged second and received an award of Rs 1.50 lakh. Jagnath Budhwari, Babulkheda, Bhaldarpura, Shanti Nagar, Shende Nagar, Telenkhedi/Sudam Nagari, Hazari Pahad and Mominpura have each received consolation prize of Rs 50,000 each.

UPHCs, hospitals and PHCs in Corporation area are evaluated on cleanliness, drinking water arrangement, overall ambiance and status of centre, OPD, disposal of bio-medical waste, management of epidemic etc.

Futala UPHC received 88.90 per cent was adjudged second at State level, Indora received 85.80 per cent. Administrator, NMC, Radhakrishnan B, Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi have congratulated the Health Department officials of NMC.

