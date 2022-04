No water supply in many areas of South Nagpur on Apr 20, 21

Advertisement

Nagpur: Orange City Water (OCW) is undertaking 24-hour shutdown on April 20 to plug two major leakages at Omkar Nagar Elevated Service Reservoir (ESR) in South Nagpur. The leakage has developed on 450 m diameter valve at Shatabdi Nagar Square under Hanuman Nagar Zone and on the inlet aqueduct at Omkar Nagar water tank.

The drinking water supply would stop from 10 am of April 20 (Wednesday) and will not be available till 10 am on April 21 (Thursday). Also during the shutdown, OCW proposes to take-up inter connection of 600×200 mm diameter aqueduct at Shatabdi Nagar Square. After repair work the water supply would resume but with limited force and by evening normalcy will be restored.

During the shutdown there would be no provision of supply of water through tankers and hence OCW has appealed citizens to stock-up to see through the shutdown period. Areas that would be affected include 85 Plots, Ratan Nagar, Saket Nagar, Ekta Society, Sai Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Shri Hari Nagar, 1,2,3 Weavers Colony, Swaraj Nagar, Manewada Old, Diwan Layout, Swami Nagar, Sevadal Nagar, Vanrai Nagar, Attadeep Nagar, Balkrishna Nagar, Jaigurudev Nagar, Central Railway Colony, Jaivant Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Kapil Nagar, and major parts of Omkar Nagar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement