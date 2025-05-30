Proud moment: Justice A.S. Chandurkar of Nagpur takes oath as Supreme Court Judge

What makes the occasion even more remarkable is that for the first time, two sitting Supreme Court judges hail from Nagpur -- Justice Chandurkar joins CJI Bhushan Gavai, who also traces his roots to the Orange City.

Nagpur: In a historic moment for the legal community of Nagpur, Justice Atul S. Chandurkar was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on Friday, becoming the eighth jurist from the city to reach the apex court. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud at a ceremonial function in New Delhi.

What makes the occasion even more remarkable is that for the first time, two sitting Supreme Court judges hail from Nagpur — Justice Chandurkar joins CJI Bhushan Gavai, who also traces his roots to the Orange City.

The elevation of Justice Chandurkar was part of a fresh round of appointments to the top court. On Thursday, the Union Government officially notified the appointments of three new judges following President Droupadi Murmu’s approval of the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendations made on May 26. The other two appointees are Justice N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the appointments on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint…”

Born on April 7, 1965, Justice Chandurkar began his legal career in 1988. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and has since presided over several significant civil and constitutional matters. His elevation comes at a time when representation from the Bombay High Court had dwindled following the recent retirement of Justice A.S. Oka.

Eighth Judge from Nagpur to join Apex Court

Notably, Justice Atul Chandurkar becomes the 8th judge from Nagpur to be elevated to Supreme Court. Justice Vivian Bose was the first from Nagpur to be elevated to Supreme Court. He worked at Supreme Court between March 5, 1951 to June 8, 1956. Justice M Hidayatullah was the second from Nagpur who was elevated to Supreme Court in 1958. He later on became Chief Justice of India in 1968. Justice M Hidayatullah rose to became Vice President of India in 1979 and worked as Acting President of India in 1982 as the then President V V Giri had resigned for contesting elections. Justice Janardan Mudholkar was the next in line from Nagpur to become Supreme Court judge and held that post from 1960 to 1966.

Justice A P Sen was another Nagpurian who was elevated as Supreme Court judge in 1978. Justice Vikas Sirpurkar was elevated in 2007 followed by Justice Sharad Bobade who became Chief Justice of India. Similarly, Justice Bhushan Gavai who recently took oath as Chief Justice of India was the seventh in line. Till Justice Gavai, Nagpurians had given three Chief Justices of India. Justice Prasanna Warale though was not from Nagpur but he spent longest term in Nagpur as Judge of Bombay High Court and later elevated to Supreme Court.

Justice A S Chandurkar is the eighth one from Nagpur to be elevated to Supreme Court. Justice Chandurkar currently serves as a judge of the Bombay High Court. He was first appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court on June 21, 2013.

This legacy not only underscores Nagpur’s enduring contribution to the Indian judiciary but also highlights its growing significance as a nurturing ground for top legal minds.

Justice Chandurkar’s elevation is expected to restore Bombay High Court’s representation in the top court after Justice Gavai’s retirement later this year. If no further elevation takes place by then, he may remain the sole Supreme Court judge from the Bombay High Court.

The city’s legal circles have expressed immense pride over this milestone, calling it a moment of inspiration for the younger generation of lawyers in Vidarbha and beyond.

