Money magnet: Maharashtra bags 40% of India’s FDI in 2024-25: Fadnavis

Advertisement



Mumbai: Maharashtra pocketed 40 per cent of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received by India in 2024-25, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said the country received Rs 4,21,929 crore in FDI in 2024-25, of which Maharashtra bagged Rs 1,64,875 crore.

Gold Rate 29 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver/Kg 98,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“This amount is 40 percent of the total FDI received,” he said referring to FDI figures for 2024-25. He said this is 32 per cent more than the FDI received by Maharashtra in 2023-24. In the last quarter of 2024-25, Maharashtra received Rs 25,441 crore in FDI, he added. The year 2024-25 is a record year in the last 10 years with regards to receiving FDI, he noted.

The CM gave figures of FDI received by the state in the last 10 years.

In 2015-16, Maharashtra received Rs 61,482 crore in FDI, Rs 1,31,980 crore in 2016-17, Rs 86,244 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 57,139 crore in 2018-19. From April 2019 to October 2019, when Fadnavis was the CM, Maharashtra received FDI of Rs 25,316 crore. He, however, did not share the figures from November 2019 to March 2020.

The State received Rs 1,19,734 crore of FDI in 2020-21, Rs 1,14,964 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1,18,422 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 1,25,101 crore in 2023-24, Fadnavis said.

The figures were released on Thursday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The fact sheet on FDI by DPIIT also stated that between October 2019 and March 2025, Maharashtra attracted a total Rs 6,97,304 crore as FDI inflow, which is the highest among top 10 states. The other two states at the top are Karnataka and Gujarat which received an inflow of Rs 4,45,513 crore and Rs 3,47,572 crore respectively. Uttar Pradesh ranked the lowest with a total of Rs 16,316 crore in the period between October 2019 and March 2025.

“I am very happy to say that the figures for the last quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (January to March 2025) have also been released and now Maharashtra has attracted foreign direct investment worth ₹1,64,875 crore in the entire year,” Chief Minister Fadnavis said in a post on X.

He added: “In the last quarter, FDI worth Rs 25,441 crore has come to Maharashtra. For Maharashtra, this year has been a record setting year in the last 10 years. Of course, we broke this record in the first nine months itself. I heartily congratulate the people of Maharashtra.”

Advertisement

Advertisement