Proud moment: All three Maharashtra Govt Dental Colleges headed by Nagpurians!

Nagpur: In a remarkable display of talent and leadership, four Nagpur-based dental professionals have assumed prominent roles in Maharashtra’s Government Dental Colleges (GDCs) and the State Department for Dental Education. Their appointments to these prestigious positions underscore their dedication and competence in the field of dental education.

Leading the pack is Dr. Abhay Datarkar, who secured the position of Dean at Nagpur Government Dental College after successfully clearing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination two years ago. His appointment stands as a testament to his academic prowess and administrative acumen.

Joining the ranks of distinguished deans is Dr. Vasundhara Bhad, who has been appointed as the Dean of Mumbai Government Dental College, the oldest Government Dental College in the State, established in 1951. Dr. Bhad’s ascent to this prestigious position came through a divisional promotion. Notably, before her current appointment, she served as the head of the Orthodontics Department at Nagpur GDC, further enhancing her reputation as an accomplished dental professional.

Another Nagpurian, Dr. Maya Indurkar, an alumna of Nagpur GDC, has recently taken on the role of Dean at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Government Dental College. Dr. Indurkar’s appointment was also facilitated through a divisional promotion. Prior to her new position, she held the position of Professor and Head in the Periodontology Department at GDC Aurangabad, establishing herself as an expert in her field.

Meanwhile, at the helm of dental education in the entire state is Dr. Vivek Pakhmode, serving as the Joint Director of Dental Education at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). Dr. Pakhmode’s pivotal role in shaping the direction of dental education in Maharashtra has been commendable.

