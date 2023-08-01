NMC starts ‘Super 75’ teaching scheme for selected students of 2023-24 batch

Nagpur: The teaching of selected students under the ‘Super 75’ scheme has been started for the academic year 2023-2024. The scheme was launched by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to support the dreams of students from municipal schools to become doctor, engineer or an army officer.

Seventy-five promising students were selected after conducting a screening test of class VIII students in municipal schools. The teaching class of these students was inaugurated under the chairmanship of Dayashankar Tiwari, former Mayor. Rajendra Pusekar, Education Officer; Subhash Upase, Assistant Education Officer; Vina Lonare, School Inspector; Ashwini Fedewar, Sadhana Sayam, Principal, Prashant Tembhurne, Alka Raut and Abhay Ruikar were prominently present.

Tiwari expressed his belief that the students should get 90 percent marks by taking advantage of the academic guidance. The “Super 75” scheme was started in the year 2021 in the city’s municipal schools with the support of Dayashankarji Tiwari and the cooperation of Nagpur Private Tuition Class Association.

