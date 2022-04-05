Protests in vain: Petrol, diesel rates hiked by 80 paise a litre, 13th increase in 15 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: Despite widespread protests across the country, the State-owned fuel retailers hiked the rates of petrol and diesel by 80 paise on Tuesday, the 13th increase in the last 15 days. The latest hike has taken the overall increase since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision to Rs 9.20 per litre.

With Tuesday’s hike, petrol and diesel prices will be Rs 119.31 per litre and Rs 102.05 per litre respectively in Nagpur.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 9.20 per litre each in two weeks.

