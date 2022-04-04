5 Shocking snubs from the Oscars

This year’s 94th Academy Awards has been memorable for various reasons. From Will Smith losing his temper to well-deserved artists getting snubbed by the Oscars, various events took place on the stage that needed to be discussed. Betway covers all the exciting snubs from the Oscars in the last fifty years, and here we look into the snubs of Oscar 2022.

Snub: The Power of the Dog

Released in 2021, this psychological drama is directed and written by Jane Campion.

The movie features high-rated actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons. Based on a novel by Thomas Savage, this film got nominated under 12 categories. It was unbelievable when out of 12 the film won only one Oscar for Best Director. No wonder Jane Campion earned the Oscar, but ‘The Power of the Dog’ was unfortunately robbed of other categories they should have won.

Snub: Flee

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the animated movie Flee portrayed the lives of Refugees and received three Oscar nominations. This Danish documentary ‘Flee’, nominated for Best animated feature, Best documentary feature, and International feature film, made history as an animated movie with three nominations. But surprisingly, on the award night, the film did not take any awards home. Regardless of the loss, it is amazing to watch true art appreciated by the fans and film industry.

Snub: West Side Story

American musical romantic drama “West Side Story” directed by Steven Spielberg, grabbed multiple nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. For Covid 19 the film was delayed but it still won hearts with star casts like Rachel Zeglar, AnselElgort and ArianaDeBose. When a fan curiously asked Zeglar what she will be wearing to the red carpet, she took to her Instagram and revealed an awkward truth; that she is not even invited. But later it looks like Oscar fixed it and she was present on the stage and said that she could never think that she would be on stage six days ago. Out of all the glorious nominations, the film only accomplished to win the Best Supporting Actress. ArianaDeBose becomes the first openly LGBTQ+ member and the eighth black woman to win this category. Later many fans disclosed their frustration on social media about West Side Story being snubbed.

Snub: Nightmare Alley

Packed with heavyweight artists Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” bagged four Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Production Design, Cinematography, and Costume Design. It was a shocker to everyone when Nightmare Alley left empty-handed from Oscar night. Many argued that the film deserved at least one for its extraordinary production design.

Snub: “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Disney’s Encanto has been an enormous success. With an incredible storyline and wonderful songs Encanto was nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Songs at the 94th Academy Awards. While it won the Best Animated feature film, the movie did not win the latter category. Among “No time to Die”, ” Be alive”, “Somehow you do”, Encanto’s Dos Oruguitas was a fan-picked favorite, and many music enthusiasts were heavily disappointed to see it lose against Billie Eilish.