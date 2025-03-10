Proposal to list Mahavitaran is a positive step, but it’s essential to ensure that green energy initiatives aren’t inadvertently discouraged by MERC – VTA

Advertisement



Recently Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the state government’s intention of listing Mahavitaran on the stock market; welcoming this suggestion, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) held an executive body meeting chaired by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu.

VTA president Shrawan Kumar Malu said listing on the stock market would enable Mahavitaran to tap into investor funding, which could be leveraged to alleviate debt, upgrade infrastructure, and diversify into renewable energy sources. By broadening its funding base, Mahavitaran can reduce its dependence on government subsidies and enhance financial stability.

Sanjay K. Agrawal, executive body member of VTA said, as a publicly traded entity, Mahavitaran would be subject to increased transparency and accountability, potentially driving better management practices and improved customer service. This listing could also attract private investment in the power sector, accelerating the modernization and development of Maharashtra’s electricity distribution system.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary VTA suggested that the raised funds could be channeled into renewable energy projects, supporting Maharashtra’s sustainability goals. However, it’s crucial to ensure that solar usage hours remain uninterrupted by petitions to MERC. Given the projected steep growth in electricity demand, promoting solar and other renewable energy sources is vital to maintaining a balance between demand and supply while minimizing environmental harm.

VTA believes that public listing would incentivize Mahavitaran to optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain profitability, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Present in the VTA meeting were Hemant Trivedi – vice president, Pawan K. Chopra – treasurer, Amarjeet Singh Chawla – joint secretary, executive body members Govind Patel, Narinder (Vicky) Singh Osan, Veru Balani, CA Sandeep Agrawal, Harman Baweja, Pratish Gujarathi and Shrikant Oke.