Property Fraud: Couple dupes businessman worth ₹22 lakh in MIDC

Nagpur: MIDC Police have booked a couple for allegedly duping a local businessman to the tune of ₹22 lakh by selling him a property using doctored documents. Based on the complaint received from Tapan Jaiswal, cops have booked accused Prashant Sahare and his wife Sanjeevani on the charges of fraud.

According to police sources, Jaiswal reportedly bought 21,000 square feet plot from accused couple. However, the couple reportedly presented forged documents before Jaiswal and sold him a plot which was already kept as a mortgage with bank.

Following which, Jaiswal approached MIDC Police and registered an offence. Cops have booked the accused couple and probing further.