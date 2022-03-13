Nagpur Round Table performs bhoomipoojan of classrooms, toilets at ZP School in Hingna

Nagpur: Philanthropy is not a one-time effort. It is a sustained continuous on-going process. Nagpur Round Table 83 has just proved to be truly philanthropists by their sustained efforts in achieving their main objectives. In continuation of their efforts to construct more classrooms for the less privileged children, A Bhoomipujan for the construction of 6 classrooms 2 toilet blocks and a staff room at ZP school, sukali village, Hingna will be performed on sunday, 13th March 2022.

Nagpur Round Table 83 is a registered trust and is eligible to accept CSR contributions.Various industrialists and corporations have shown their support through CSR contributions to Nagpur Round Table 83. P&G has also contributed to the school through National tie up with Round Table India.

Round Table India (RTI) is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. The aim of the young men is to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Round Table India, the association, was formed in 1962 with just a membership of 100. It has, over the last 4 decades, grown to become a 4600 member strong association, individuals who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community

Round Table India under Freedom Through Education has built 7505 Classrooms in 3149 Projects impacting 7.90 million Children