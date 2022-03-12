Truck knocks youth dead in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: In yet another hit-and-run incident, a rashly-driven truck knocked a youth dead and injured his cousin near Saoji Dhaba on Outer Ring Road in Hudkeshwar area on Friday morning.

After the mishap, the trucker fled the spot in a bid to evade arrest.

Identified as Komal Shivaji Damahe (27), the deceased was a resident of Khamari, Taluka Mohadi, district Bhandara. Komal and his cousin Vijay Hiwraj Damahe (29) were going on a two-wheeler (MH-40/CB0974) around 8.30 am on Friday.

A speeding truck (HR-55/AH6772) hit them from behind killing Komal on the spot and injuring his cousin. The truck driver sped away.

Hudkeshwar Police registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 134, 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, against the truck driver and launched a search for him