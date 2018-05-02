Property dispute leads to brutal murder in Wathoda

Nagpur: A middle-aged man was killed by three persons including his relative in Bidgaon area of Wathoda police on Tuesday night. The cops are suspecting property dispute as the reason behind the murder.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Yadav (50), a resident of Bidgaon.

According to police, Rajesh shared a conflict with Raju Sonilaal Sinduriya (45), a resident of Gruhalaxmi Sosa, Bidgaon over ancestor’s property. The duo had engaged in several scuffles in the past regarding the same. However, Raju reportedly decided to settle a score once for all. He subsequently roped in Aakash Chintaman Meshram (30), a resident of Swagat Nagar, Bhandewadi and Rohit alias Golu Suresh Nandanwar (19), a resident of Nandanvan and decided to eliminate Rajesh.

The trio reportedly barged inside Rajesh’s house on Tuesday night and launched a murderous assault. Rajesh was killed by the accused by hitting a rod on his head. His body was found near his house with injuries on his head. Profusely bleeding, Yadav was taken to hospital by some locals, where doctors declared him dead.

An offence under Section 302 and 34 of IPC was registered by Wathoda police agisnt the accused trio. Further investigation is underway .