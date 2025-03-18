Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Several Areas of Nagpur After Violent Clashes; Section 163 Enforced

Advertisement



Nagpur: Tensions have escalated in Maharashtra over the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s tomb. On Monday night at around 8:30 PM, violence erupted between two groups in Nagpur’s Mahal area after members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned an effigy of Aurangzeb. The clashes led to a confrontation between protesters and the police, resulting in multiple injuries and vehicles being set on fire. Stone pelting intensified the situation, creating an atmosphere of fear and unrest. While the situation is now under control, authorities describe it as a “tense calm.”

80 Arrested in Overnight Police Operations

In response to the violence, a heavy police presence has been deployed in the Mahal area. Law enforcement conducted an overnight combing operation, leading to the arrest of 80 individuals. Additionally, 55 social media accounts spreading provocative content are under police scrutiny. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in several areas, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

According to a police statement, the violence was triggered by a protest earlier in the day, where members of VHP and Bajrang Dal demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Protesters symbolically burned a green cloth-covered effigy representing the tomb. Later, around 7:30 PM, a mob of 80 to 100 people gathered in the Bhalkarpura area under the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth police station and pelted stones at officers. The mob also vandalized and torched vehicles. In a shocking incident, an officer was attacked with an axe.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Several Areas of Nagpur

To maintain law and order, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163, restricting gatherings and movement in multiple areas, including Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. Under these restrictions, gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, and residents are advised to avoid non-essential outdoor activities.



Police Commissioner Issues Official Statement

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal has invoked Section 163 (1)(2)(3) of the Indian Citizen Security Code 2023 to enforce the prohibitory orders in affected areas. In an official statement, he warned against violating the restrictions, spreading rumors, or engaging in any activities that could further disrupt public peace.

The police continue to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens to cooperate with authorities to restore normalcy in the region.

