Nagpur Violence: Police Commissioner Confirms Situation is Under Control

Advertisement



Nagpur: The situation in Nagpur remains peaceful after a brief spell of violence on monday night, confirmed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal. The unrest erupted around 8-8:30 PM following the burning of a photo, which led to people gathering in protest.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Singal stated, “They made a request, and we took immediate action. Some individuals even visited my office, where they were informed that an FIR had been registered based on the names they provided. Necessary legal steps are being taken against the accused.”

Gold Rate Monday 17 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,000 /- Gold 22 KT 81,800 /- Silver / Kg 100,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the incident, two vehicles were set ablaze, and stone pelting was reported. The police have since launched a combing operation to identify and arrest those involved.

“We have imposed Section 144, restricting public gatherings, and urged residents not to step out unnecessarily or take the law into their hands. People should avoid believing or spreading rumors. Apart from the affected area, the entire city remains peaceful,” assured the Commissioner.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any further escalation.

Advertisement