Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city

Nagpur: More than two years after an Itwari based man who came up with allegation regarding the screening of banned Pakistani channels in the second capital of the state, the City Police have written to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) seeking their intervention into the matter.

Mazharullah Khan, a resident of Itwari has alleged that some people are providing lifetime screening of Madani TV, a Pakistan based channel which is banned in India in lieu of Rs 2000. “The men are using banners, circulating pamphlets to promote the ban channels and would bring setup box (tuned to special kind of frequency) and satellite to your doorsteps, once called,” informed Khan to Nagpur Today.

How it all started:

Khan asserted that, “I still remembers it was onset of Ramadan 2017. My mother was asking me to get subscription of Q TV. I had seen some pamphlets calming to broadcast it. Following which I called them, who visited my home and told me they would deliver lifetime subscription in exchange of Rs 2000.

However, I’ve to install special setup box and satellite, as the channels are ban in India. Then it hit me, if it’s ban on the first place how can they screen it?”

I later filed an RTI with MIB which clearly state that the screening of Madani channel is prohibited in India.

Have filed piles of applications: Khan

“As soon as I learnt about the ban, I reached out to Kotwali police, however the PI listened to the matter but said that he can’t help me out as its not under his power. He suggested me to meet the top officials following which I filed piles of applications and memorandum to both Collector and Commissioner of Police office. Though all listened to the matter but failed to curb the irregularity as they are not authorized to intervene into the matter,” Khan mentioned.

Have written to MIB to intervene: DCP Khedekar

When Nagpur Today took matter to DCP (Special Branch) Shweta Khedekar, she asserted that, “Taking the sensitivity of the matter in count, the Nagpur Police have written MIB seeking their intervening into the matter, as the police department is not authorized to in act till now.”

It’s is likely to mention that two person of different localities including one from Mominpura were apprehended from city in suspicious of terrorist links.



– Shubham Nagdeve