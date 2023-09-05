Programme on National Nutrition Mission held in Nagpur

Nagpur: Aparna Kolhe, District Child Development Project Officer of Nagpur, in a special program organized on the occasion of National Nutrition Month at Tathagat Buddha Vihar, Mini Mata Nagar, Nagpur, appealed to the Anganwadi workers to go to every house to make ‘Suposhit Bharat, Sakshar Bharat, Sashakt Bharat’.

The programme was organised by Anganwadi Centre 54 at Minimata Nagar in association with Central Bureau of Communications, Nagpur and Child Development Project Officer Nagpur City East,

On the occasion, nutritious food prepared by Anganwadi Sevikas for cooking competition was held. A healthy child competition was also conducted. On this occasion, Shashin Rai, Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communications, Nagpur, highlighted the importance of the message ‘Har Ghar Sandesh Pahuchayenge, Kuposhan Ko Door Hataenge’ and praised the work of Anganwadi workers.

On this occasion, dignitaries guided pregnant women, mothers and children on what kind of diet should be included to improve their health. Anganwadi workers and helpers presented street plays and explained the importance of nutrition. The winners of cooking competition and healthy child competition were also felicitated with prizes by dignitaries.

Supervisor Jyoti Rohankar along with Rupali Vidkar, Archana Gharde, Kalpana Barde, Nutritionist of Nutrition Department of Health Service were mainly present on the occasion. The opening ceremony of the program was conducted by Gharde. Sharda Akre proposed a vote of thanks. All the Anganwadi Sevikas and helpers of the Anganwadi Centre along with Sanjay Tiwari, Naresh Gachkayla, Chandu Chadduke, Technical Assistant of Central Communication Bureau worked hard for the success of the program.

