Prof. Kriplani Felicitated by Governor as Mental health corona warrior

NAGPUR– Prof Dr Raakesh Kriplani Psychologist and Pioneer cyber Psychologist of Asia was felicitated and awarded as corona warrior for Mental health during both the waves ,by his Excellency Governor of MaharashtraShriBhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan in presence of Member of Pariliament shri Ashok Nete MP Gadchiroli Maharastra Medical Council Vice President Dr Vinky Rughwani , Dr Raj Vakil Siddiqui chairman ManavSevaLokkalyan Mahasangh and member of HRD .

Prof Raakesh Kriplanipsychologist/cyber psychologist and ERF at RastriyaRaksha university [police university Gujrat was awarded for fearless contribution during peak covid period ,as he worked hard from to create awareness amongst the masses for various aspects of social distancing screening anger control at quarantine center etc .

He did an innovative counseling project first in India , with Nagpur police along with support of Sandesh foundation,Provided counseling inside all quarantine centers of Nagpur during the peak covid period to maintain peace harmony and compliance which had wonderful results .

Along with this,initiated a regular column for 4 months[question and answers] with DrNileshBharne Ex Addl Joint commissioner of Police Nagpur in leading newspapers to clear myths aboutCovid and improve quality of life.

He was instrumental in organizing and delivering cyber psychology prevention programs for school students and did state level prevention program “Saavdhan at Maharashtra “ with Maharashtra state cyber police for state school principals.

Major news channels like ABP Maza ,zee news, J/K channel and many covered topics of mental health with him to Sensitize population .

During sudden rise in suicides in city and India, he initiated a freeonline programs for suicide prevention with Nagpur police.

During wave too also, initiated free stress management programs for Doctors and Frontline workers, whichwas largely benefitted by medical profession as well free mental health counseling for those who lost there near and dear ones.

Along with 20 members team from March20 to April 21 free mental help line was launched pan India.

Nearly 80 Facebook shows ,Instagram live shows and other social media was used to aware people daily .

More than 100 such programs were covered pan Indiawith leading brands likeCII,TATA, Godrej, DainikBhaskar, Lokmat, , Sindhi community, Marwari community and many others.

Cyber crime prevention was organized and conducted by him for prevention of cyber incidents, as he is a cyber psychologist working many universities across globe.

He isinstrumental in starting ‘Manno-sarthi’postCovid management program for UttarakhandGovernment with National health mission. Apart from this he covered max states India for awareness like Mp ,Chhattisgarh , Gujarat Rajasthan , Jammu , etc

He represented India to world health Innovation summit Europe for mental health Covid management and delivered at Baku International conference also on covid and mental health from Indian perspective.

Presently he is advisor to BTI Dublin Ireland, IIIE Slovenia, 3g Dubai for post Covid Mental health management programs.

His Excellency governor of Maharashtra appreciated prof Kriplani efforts and proactive warrior steps during the peak period and second wave and encouraged him to continue his contribution to the society.