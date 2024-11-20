Probe picks holes in stone-pelting attack on Anil Deshmukh

Advertisement





Nagpur: The investigation into the alleged stone-pelting attack on former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has revealed several inconsistencies, raising questions about the sequence of events. Nagpur Rural Police, employing advanced investigative methods, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Utilization Management (DUM) data, have uncovered significant gaps in the incident details.

The attack reportedly occurred on Monday night near Belgaon turning on Jalalkheda Road, Katol. According to initial claims, four unidentified individuals on two motorcycles threw stones at Deshmukh’s car. The former minister sustained a forehead injury and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, from where he was discharged on Tuesday evening.

However, a police reconstruction of the incident using AI has cast doubt on the narrative. According to the findings, three stones were thrown: one at the front of the car, another at the rear passenger-side window, and a third from behind the vehicle. The stone from the rear, which seemingly had the trajectory to strike Deshmukh, failed to make contact.

Moreover, no blood was found inside the car, contradicting initial reports that Deshmukh’s forehead injury resulted from the rear stone. This has led investigators to question whether the injury occurred during the incident or under different circumstances. “We have found that no blood was present inside the car,” stated Dr. Dilip Bhujbal, IGP, Nagpur Range, during a press conference.

Further scrutiny of the attack site has revealed additional discrepancies. Forensic teams have collected stones and other evidence from the location, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analyzed.

However, a key piece of evidence remains elusive: a CCTV camera located six kilometres from the scene showed no sign of the motorcycles between 8 and 9 pm, the time the attack was believed to have occurred. This absence of footage from the nearby surveillance camera has added to the mystery surrounding the attackers’ movements.

The attackers reportedly fled towards Bharashingi on two motorcycles after the incident. But the lack of footage from the CCTV camera raises further questions about their route and timing. More clarity may emerge once expert reports come in.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Harssh Poddar said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles with the help of Forensic teams. He also said that Deshmukh, his PA and complainant in the case Ujjwal Bhoyar, driver and one other person, have been issued notices for recording their statement. However, they were not willing to immediately register their statement.

IGP Bhujbal said that the police are actively pursuing leads and the case remains under close scrutiny as forensic and technical teams continue their analysis.

The police continue to piece together the events of the night as the findings deepen the mystery surrounding the attack. Investigators are yet to rule out foul play, but the inconsistencies have raised doubts about the authenticity of the reported sequence of events.

Fadnavis calls it a Rajnikanth stunt:

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed the alleged attack on former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as a ‘stage-managed drama’, comparing it to a plot from a Bollywood film. Speaking to the media at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis ridiculed the incident, alleging it was orchestrated to malign the BJP.

Fadnavis questioned the entire incident. “If a 10kg stone hits the vehicle, why didn’t the windshield shatter? There’s not even a scratch on the bonnet. Moreover, only one stone was found inside the car. If the stone came from the back, as claimed, why weren’t passengers in the rear seat injured, and how did it only hit Deshmukh?” he asked.

Mocking the claims, Fadnavis likened the scenario to stunts seen in Rajinikanth movies. “If such a heavy stone hit someone’s head, how could there be only a minor abrasion?” he added.