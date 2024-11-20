Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 31.65% Voter Turnout in Nagpur District by 1 PM

Advertisement





Nagpur: Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra Assembly is underway today in a single phase. Polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. By 1 PM, Nagpur district recorded an approximate average voter turnout of 31.65%, with Gadchiroli leading Vidarbha at 50.89% turnout.

Nagpur District Constituency-Wise Turnout (By 1 PM):

– Hingna: 28.73%

– Kamthi: 33.80%

– Katol: 27.70%

– Nagpur Central: 27.41%

– Nagpur East: 32.35%

– Nagpur North: 29.30%

– Nagpur South: 32.02%

– Nagpur South West: 31.12%

– Nagpur West: 29.82%

– Ramtek: 35.56%

– Savner: 34.29%

– Umred: 39.37%

Turnout in Other Vidarbha Districts (By 1 PM):

– Akola: 29.87%

– Amravati: 31.32%

– Bhandara: 35.06%

– Buldhana: 32.91%

– Chandrapur: 35.54%

– Gondia: 40.46%

With steady participation across polling stations, turnout is expected to increase as the day progresses. Authorities have ensured smooth voting procedures, encouraging more citizens to cast their votes.