Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 31.65% Voter Turnout in Nagpur District by 1 PM

Nagpur: Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra Assembly is underway today in a single phase. Polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. By 1 PM, Nagpur district recorded an approximate average voter turnout of 31.65%, with Gadchiroli leading Vidarbha at 50.89% turnout.
Nagpur District Constituency-Wise Turnout (By 1 PM):
– Hingna: 28.73%
– Kamthi: 33.80%
– Katol: 27.70%
– Nagpur Central: 27.41%
– Nagpur East: 32.35%
– Nagpur North: 29.30%
– Nagpur South: 32.02%
– Nagpur South West: 31.12%
– Nagpur West: 29.82%
– Ramtek: 35.56%
– Savner: 34.29%
– Umred: 39.37%
Turnout in Other Vidarbha Districts (By 1 PM):
– Akola: 29.87%
– Amravati: 31.32%
– Bhandara: 35.06%
– Buldhana: 32.91%
– Chandrapur: 35.54%
– Gondia: 40.46%
With steady participation across polling stations, turnout is expected to increase as the day progresses. Authorities have ensured smooth voting procedures, encouraging more citizens to cast their votes.