Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Nov 3rd, 2020

    PRO Raju Kariya no more, dies due to heart attack

    Bollywood’s senior PRO Raju Kariya passed away this morning due to a massive heart attack. His daughter Sonal Kariya confirmed the news to media. Sonal was married to actor Inder Kumar who passed away in 2017.

    She said, “Papa ko heart attack aaya subha, Abhi hospital leke jaa rahe hai, post-mortem ke baad hi kuch pata chalega. (My father suffered a heart attack this morning, we are taking him to the hospital for post-mortem, after that only we will get to know more).”

    However, no details of his funeral are confirmed yet.

    Raju Kariya ruled over the Bollywood industry for fifty years. He is the only PRO in the industry who worked with three generations of the Kapoor family. He worked for Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. He worked with many acclaimed celebrities of Bollywood like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachhan, Vinod Khanna, and many more. He also worked with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Govinda to name a few.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Actor Vijay Raj booked for molesting co-star in Balaghat
    Actor Vijay Raj booked for molesting co-star in Balaghat
    Bawankule asks Govt to fill up posts of electrical assistants, others in MSEDCL immediately
    Bawankule asks Govt to fill up posts of electrical assistants, others in MSEDCL immediately
    SC, ST, OBC students being deprived 2nd installment of DBT
    SC, ST, OBC students being deprived 2nd installment of DBT
    मध्य रेल नागपुर मण्डल का अब तक सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन
    मध्य रेल नागपुर मण्डल का अब तक सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन
    Video : राज्य सरकार महावितरण कंपनी को उमेदवारो की नियुक्ति के आदेश जल्द दे: बावनकुले
    Video : राज्य सरकार महावितरण कंपनी को उमेदवारो की नियुक्ति के आदेश जल्द दे: बावनकुले
    Metro contractor duped of Rs 6.31 lakh by Mumbai supplier
    Metro contractor duped of Rs 6.31 lakh by Mumbai supplier
    BJP Corporator Pohane booked for blackening face of NHAI officer with polish
    BJP Corporator Pohane booked for blackening face of NHAI officer with polish
    Brace up for chilly days as Weatherman predicts harsh winter this year
    Brace up for chilly days as Weatherman predicts harsh winter this year
    वाढीव वीजबिलांबाबत दिवाळीपर्यंत निर्णय होण्याची शक्यता – डॉ. राऊत
    वाढीव वीजबिलांबाबत दिवाळीपर्यंत निर्णय होण्याची शक्यता – डॉ. राऊत
    Schedule for Graduate, Teachers constituency polls in Nagpur announced
    Schedule for Graduate, Teachers constituency polls in Nagpur announced
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145