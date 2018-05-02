PRO Raju Kariya no more, dies due to heart attack

Bollywood’s senior PRO Raju Kariya passed away this morning due to a massive heart attack. His daughter Sonal Kariya confirmed the news to media. Sonal was married to actor Inder Kumar who passed away in 2017.

She said, “Papa ko heart attack aaya subha, Abhi hospital leke jaa rahe hai, post-mortem ke baad hi kuch pata chalega. (My father suffered a heart attack this morning, we are taking him to the hospital for post-mortem, after that only we will get to know more).”

However, no details of his funeral are confirmed yet.

Raju Kariya ruled over the Bollywood industry for fifty years. He is the only PRO in the industry who worked with three generations of the Kapoor family. He worked for Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. He worked with many acclaimed celebrities of Bollywood like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachhan, Vinod Khanna, and many more. He also worked with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Govinda to name a few.