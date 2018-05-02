Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Nov 3rd, 2020

    Actor Vijay Raj booked for molesting co-star in Balaghat

    Nagpur: Renowned actor Vijay Raj has been booked allegedly for outraging the modesty of the co-star under Ramnagar Police Station in Balaghat. Raj and team have been staying at Balaghat for the upcoming movie ‘Sherni’. Vidya Balan is the lead of the movie.

    The female co-star reportedly leveled up allegations against the Raj for outraging her modesty and filed a complaint with Ramnagar Police. Acting swiftly on the compliant, cops booked Raj under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

