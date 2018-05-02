Actor Vijay Raj booked for molesting co-star in Balaghat

Nagpur: Renowned actor Vijay Raj has been booked allegedly for outraging the modesty of the co-star under Ramnagar Police Station in Balaghat. Raj and team have been staying at Balaghat for the upcoming movie ‘Sherni’. Vidya Balan is the lead of the movie.

The female co-star reportedly leveled up allegations against the Raj for outraging her modesty and filed a complaint with Ramnagar Police. Acting swiftly on the compliant, cops booked Raj under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation is on.