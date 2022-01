Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she would ‘isolate’ herself after a member of her family and one of her staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

She has tested negative for COVID.

“A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Sunday). I have tested negative today (Monday). However, the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days,’ she said in a tweet.