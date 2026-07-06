Nagpur’s Priyadarshini College of Engineering secures Rs 60 akh EU grant, leads global cybersecurity initiative

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Nagpur: Strengthening Nagpur’s growing reputation in global academic research, LTJSS Priyadarshini College of Engineering (PCE) has emerged as a key partner in the European Union-funded ‘Cybersecurity for All’ (CS4ALL) project, receiving 66,000 Euros (approximately Rs 60 lakh) under the prestigious Erasmus+ Programme to promote cybersecurity education, research and digital awareness.

The project recently marked another significant milestone during an international consortium meeting hosted by Lovely Professional University (LPU), where representatives from partner institutions across Europe and Asia reviewed the project’s progress and outlined future strategies to strengthen global digital resilience.

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Representing PCE at the consortium were Dr. Vivek M. Nanoti, Director (Engineering) and Project Head; Dr. Manju S. Soni, Dean of the International Relations Cell and Project Manager; Dr. Leena H. Patil, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Project Coordinator; and Dr. Himanshu V. Taiwade, Industry Institute Cell Coordinator and Project Researcher.

The CS4ALL initiative brings together leading academic institutions and industry experts from India, Nepal, Indonesia, Cyprus and Switzerland to develop sustainable cybersecurity education models capable of addressing emerging digital threats across the globe.

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Officials said the project has now entered an advanced implementation phase, moving beyond theoretical research to the creation of practical infrastructure, specialised training programmes and long-term international cooperation aimed at improving cyber resilience.

Over the past three years, the Nagpur-based team has played a crucial role in strengthening permanent cybersecurity infrastructure among partner institutions by establishing specialised cybersecurity classrooms, digital repositories and advanced learning resources.

One of the project’s major achievements has been the successful launch of Lifelong Learning (LLL) courses, designed to equip learners with practical cybersecurity skills. More than 350 students have successfully completed these courses so far.

Beyond academic institutions, the initiative has also made a significant social impact. Faculty members and student volunteers have conducted continuous online and offline awareness campaigns that have reached more than 1.5 lakh people, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, women and children, who are often the primary victims of cyber fraud, phishing attacks and online financial scams.

As part of the project, Priyadarshini College of Engineering, Nagpur, has established a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Laboratory, which has become a regional hub for cybersecurity training and awareness.

The laboratory regularly conducts modular certification programmes and Lifelong Learning courses for students, professionals and members of the public, helping participants identify and protect themselves against common cyber threats, including phishing, identity theft, malware attacks and online financial fraud.

Project coordinators said the initiative has successfully bridged the gap between advanced technical research and grassroots community outreach, creating a scalable model for promoting digital literacy and cyber awareness.

With cybercrime continuing to rise worldwide, the consortium believes that sustained international collaboration between universities, researchers and industry experts will play a critical role in building safer digital ecosystems and strengthening cybersecurity preparedness across societies.

The achievements of the CS4ALL project have also been appreciated by the management of Lokmanya Tilak Jankalyan Shikshan Sanstha (LTJSS) and Principal Dr. S. A. Dhale, who congratulated the project team for successfully representing Nagpur on an international platform and contributing to one of the European Union’s flagship academic collaboration programmes.

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