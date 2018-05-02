Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Price of non-subsidised LPG cut by record Rs 162.50 per cylinder

    In three reductions, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas has been cut by Rs 277 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

    Non-subsidised LPG or market-priced cooking gas prices were cut by a record Rs 162.50 per cylinder on Friday, in line with the slump in benchmark international rates.

    This is the third straight monthly reduction in rates of non-subsidised LPG, which users who have given up subsidy buy.

    Also, this is the gas that domestic household consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised prices.

    The outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdowns imposed by nations to curb its spread has evaporated demand for oil, sending international oil prices crashing.

    Benchmark Brent crude oil last month dropped to a two-decade low of $15.98 a barrel, but has rebounded since to $26.43 a barrel on Friday.

    Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 581.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, down from Rs 744 till Thursday, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

    This is the steepest reduction in non-subsidised cooking gas prices ever.

    It beats Rs 150.5 per cylinder cut effected in January 2019.

    Also, this is the third straight monthly reduction in price on the back of falling international rates.

    The cut comes on the back of Rs 61.50 per cylinder reduction in April and Rs 53 cut in March.

    In three reductions, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas has been cut by Rs 277 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

    It more than negates the massive Rs 144.5 per cylinder hike in rates introduced in February.

    State-owned oil marketing companies revise the price of cooking gas on the first day of every month based on average of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rate.

    Cooking gas is available only at market price across the country.

    Eligible users, however, get a subsidy in their bank accounts for buying LPG cylinders at below-market rates.

    In Mumbai, non-subsidised cooking gas price was reduced to Rs 579 per cylinder from Rs 714.50.

    Domestic LPG users are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year.

    The price of 19-kg LPG cylinders, used by commercial establishment, has been cut to Rs 1,029.50 from Rs 1,285, the notification said.


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांच्या हस्ते ध्वजारोहण
    पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांच्या हस्ते ध्वजारोहण
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    Hindi News
    ऐडु फ़र्स्ट ,हिन्द मज़दूर के संयुक्त तत्वाधान से मनाया गया मज़दूर दिवस
    ऐडु फ़र्स्ट ,हिन्द मज़दूर के संयुक्त तत्वाधान से मनाया गया मज़दूर दिवस
    1200 कामगारों को लेकर हैदराबाद से रांची के लिए खुली ट्रेन
    1200 कामगारों को लेकर हैदराबाद से रांची के लिए खुली ट्रेन
    Trending News
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Featured News
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Trending In Nagpur
    पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांच्या हस्ते ध्वजारोहण
    पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांच्या हस्ते ध्वजारोहण
    Lockdown in Maharashtra to be lifted zone-wise: Uddhav
    Lockdown in Maharashtra to be lifted zone-wise: Uddhav
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    कारखाने सुरू झाल्याने बुटीबोरीवासी कोरोनाच्या सावटाखाली
    Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR
    Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145