Prez Ram Nath Kovind presents President’s Colour to INS Shivaji in Maharashtra

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented ‘Colour’ to the INS Shivaji in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

“Happy to present the President’s Colour to INS Shivaji in Lonavala, Maharashtra. I compliment the Indian Navy and INS Shivaji on this proud occasion and urge all the men and women to continue their selfless and dedicated service to the nation,” President Kovind said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that INS Shivaji has distinguished itself with stellar service to the nation over the years. It has a proud record of professional excellence and has discharged its responsibilities with distinction.

The nation salutes it for its dedication and devotion to duty. We are all proud of achievements of INS Shivaji and appreciate its remarkable contribution to the Indian Navy.

The President said that a nation’s maritime interests are usually also linked to its economy and the well-being of its people. He noted that about 90 per cent of our trade, by volume, is handled by sea routes. He said that this enhances the role of the Indian Navy not just in national security but also in economic security, and thus in the wider process of nation building.

Watch LIVE as President Kovind presents Colour to INS Shivaji in Lonavala, Maharashtra https://t.co/AYNJ837Or8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 13, 2020

The President said that as a leading power, India plays a crucial role in shaping the global paradigm with respect to international security, trade and commerce.

India’s rise in the international order has been fuelled by many factors including the capabilities and valour of our armed forces. He expressed confidence that INS Shivaji would continue to excel and grow in stature and accomplishments while discharging its role and responsibilities with professionalism and competence.