Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Prez Ram Nath Kovind presents President’s Colour to INS Shivaji in Maharashtra

    President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented ‘Colour’ to the INS Shivaji in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

    “Happy to present the President’s Colour to INS Shivaji in Lonavala, Maharashtra. I compliment the Indian Navy and INS Shivaji on this proud occasion and urge all the men and women to continue their selfless and dedicated service to the nation,” President Kovind said.

    Speaking on the occasion, the President said that INS Shivaji has distinguished itself with stellar service to the nation over the years. It has a proud record of professional excellence and has discharged its responsibilities with distinction.

    The nation salutes it for its dedication and devotion to duty. We are all proud of achievements of INS Shivaji and appreciate its remarkable contribution to the Indian Navy.

    The President said that a nation’s maritime interests are usually also linked to its economy and the well-being of its people. He noted that about 90 per cent of our trade, by volume, is handled by sea routes. He said that this enhances the role of the Indian Navy not just in national security but also in economic security, and thus in the wider process of nation building.

    The President said that as a leading power, India plays a crucial role in shaping the global paradigm with respect to international security, trade and commerce.

    India’s rise in the international order has been fuelled by many factors including the capabilities and valour of our armed forces. He expressed confidence that INS Shivaji would continue to excel and grow in stature and accomplishments while discharging its role and responsibilities with professionalism and competence.

    Happening Nagpur
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Woman, two men booked for abetting suicide of youth over petty issue in Vathoda
    Maharashtra News
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    Hindi News
    गैस सिलेंडर के साथ स्मृति ईरानी की फोटो ट्वीट कर बोले राहुल गांधी- मेरा भी सपोर्ट
    गैस सिलेंडर के साथ स्मृति ईरानी की फोटो ट्वीट कर बोले राहुल गांधी- मेरा भी सपोर्ट
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Trending News
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Featured News
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    “AAP Has Come of Age as a Mature Political Party now”
    “AAP Has Come of Age as a Mature Political Party now”
    Trending In Nagpur
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Two UP con men dupe lady doctor of Rs 15 lakh
    Two UP con men dupe lady doctor of Rs 15 lakh
    Two road rowdies attempt to kill two friends over petty issue in Beltarodi
    Two road rowdies attempt to kill two friends over petty issue in Beltarodi
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    तुकाराम मुंढे यांचा बहुचर्चित अन्‌ नियोजित ‘आकस्मिक’ भांडेवाडी दौरा
    200 करोड़ के पार पहुंची दुनिया भर में WhatsApp यूजर्स की संख्या
    200 करोड़ के पार पहुंची दुनिया भर में WhatsApp यूजर्स की संख्या
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश’ वेबसाइट पर प्रत्याशी का आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड और टिकट देने की वजह बताएं दल
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश’ वेबसाइट पर प्रत्याशी का आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड और टिकट देने की वजह बताएं दल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145