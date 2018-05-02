Prez praises India’s ‘super-human efforts’ against COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appreciated the “super-human efforts” in containing the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and said these are “worth emulating” by the wider world.

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, the president complimented the COVID warriors and said the nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of the country’s fight against this virus.

“All corona warriors deserve high praise,” Kovind said in his televised address.

He said it is very reassuring to note that the central government, while anticipating the tremendous challenge, responded effectively and well in time.

“For a country so vast and diverse with high population density, meeting this challenge requires super-human efforts,” the president said.

He lauded all state governments for taking measures in accordance with local circumstances.

“People also supported whole-heartedly. With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives. This is worth emulating by the wider world,” he said.

