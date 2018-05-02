Maha Metro, TiE Webinar on Business Opportunities with Maha Metro

NAGPUR: Maha Metro Nagpur and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) jointly organised a Webinar session on “Business Opportunities with Nagpur Metro”, today (14th August 2020). The webinar attracted participants from Nagpur city as well as from international locations. The participants in the webinar appreciated the move to organise such an activity wherein Maha Metro presented spaces available in metro station for leasing and also talked about land available for PPP development and station naming.

The webinar was organised as per the guidance of Dr Brijesh Dixit, MD Maha Metro, who has always emphasised on making Maha Metro self-sustainable by focusing on Non fair box revenue. The various Non-Fare Box Revenue Concepts of the various components of Non-Fair Box Revenue include Property Development (PD), Semi-Naming of Metro Stations, Advertising within metro stations…etc. –detail provisions were explained to the webinar participants.

Addressing the webinar, Shri Ramnath Subramaniam, Director (Strategic Planning), Maha Metro, spoke about the range of opportunities offered by Metro. “Even the central location of Nagpur is all set to be logistics hub of the future and it’s time for the entrepreneurs to take advantage of the various opportunities offered by Maha Metro; the Mumbai Nagpur expressway once completed would change entire business dynamics.

Explaining the various business options available with Maha Metro, Shri Sandeep Bapat, AGM (Property Development) and CA Shwetali Thakare, AGM (Finance – Property Development) gave a detailed presentation on the various models of business opportunities available with Maha Metro. The officials gave an elaborate presentation on the property development spaces available at various Maha Metro Stations. JGM (MMI) Shri Mahesh Gupta spoke about the various activities planned by Maha Metro to improve Last Mile Connectivity, using feeder service.

In his address, Shri DIlip Kamdar, past president of TiE and owner of Naivedhyam chain spoke of his experience of doing business with Maha Metro. He recalled that how his decision to invest in one of the Maha Metro stations has proved to be a good decision. Shri Harish Taori, an entrepreneur from Homzhub and Thinkuvate, Singapore, spoke of the changing face of Nagpur with the advent of Maha Metro project.

The question answer session was moderated by the TiE president Shri Nitin Sachdeva, who also spoke about the importance of doing business with Maha Metro. A host of entrepreneurs, start-up owners, budding entrepreneur and professionals participated in today’s webinar.