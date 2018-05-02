Prevent heavy traffic on Gowari Flyover – VTA

It was brought to the knowledge of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) that nowadays during night, heavy & extremely heavy trucks are plying over Gowari Flyover in high numbers.

On further enquiry by VTA it was confirmed by PWD that the structure of Gowari Flyover is not meant for heavy vehicles, hence initially it had height restriction barriers on both ends which with time got damaged and now with no barriers the trucks are plying unabated during night.

Accordingly VTA delegation led by its vice president Hemant Trivedi met Amitesh Kumar – Police Commissioner and submitted a memorandum. VTA also submitted a memorandum at the PWD Office.

Hemant Trivedi – vice president of VTA submitted that with such heavy traffic on comparatively narrow Gowari flyover can also cause fatal accidents; hence such traffic may please be prevented.

Tejinder Singh Renu – secretary of VTA said that such heavy trucks must be gradually causing harm to the RCC structure which is not meant to handle such heavy traffic and weight. So any damage to such structure will later add burden on taxpayers including life-safety; therefore request this Authority to take this issue on priority and order for installation of height restriction barrier on both ends and till then regulate traffic to safeguard Gowari flyover’s structure & avoid life threatening accidents.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar appreciated the subject raised by VTA and instantly issued directions to traffic incharge; also assured to dispatch letter to PWD department for early installation of height restriction barriers.

Also present in VTA delegation was Amarjit Singh Chawla – Joint Secretary.