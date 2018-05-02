Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday signed off on Cabinet’s recommendation to place Maharashtra under central rule after a fortnight-long political impasse in the state.

Earlier, Union Cabinet recommended President’s rule in Maharashtra even as top leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress and the Shiv Sena were holding a flurry of consultations in a bid to tot up the numbers and resolve the impasse over government formation in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the cabinet in the afternoon to discuss the stalemate in Maharashtra where no party has been able to form government after the assembly polls last month. The cabinet decided to recommend to the president that Central rule should be imposed in the state, sources said.

