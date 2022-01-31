President@Parl: Democracy respects people

President Kovind in Parliament: “India’s capability in the fight against Covid-19 was evident in the vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine. Today, we are one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses.

“The Ayushman Bharat card benefitted the poor. Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move.

“Many lives lost due to Covid. Even in such circumstances, our Centre, states, doctors, nurses, scientists, and our healthcare workers worked as a team… I am thankful to our healthcare and frontline workers.

“Dr BR Ambedkar had said that his ideal society would be the one based on independence, equality the harmony. Democracy is not just a form of the govt, democracy’s base is a sense of respect for people. My government considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle.