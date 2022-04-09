President Ram Nath Kovind to grace IIM-N function in Nagpur on April 23

Advertisement

Nagpur: President of India Ram Nath Kovind will grace the function organised by Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur (IIM-N) on April 23, according to reports

The reports said that the President will inaugurate the new campus of IIM-N at MIHAN. This will be his first visit to Nagpur after becoming the President of India. Nagpur was added to the list of IIMs in the country during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Initially, it started functioning from the premises of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) with IIM, Ahmedabad, as its mentor. Shifting of IIM-N to its own campus got delayed for various reasons, Covid-19 pandemic being one of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement