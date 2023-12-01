President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Nagpur to warm welcome

Advertisement

Nagpur: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Nagpur, arrived by a special Indian Air Force flight at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 12.20 pm on Friday.

The President was accorded a warm welcomed at the airport by Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Air Marshal Vivek Garg, Brigadier Rahul Dutt, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar and other officials.

On Friday, the President Murmu will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee function of Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 4 pm. On Saturday, December 2, the President will deliver an address at the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at 10 am as the chief guest.

